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Britney Spears' son addresses new shocking headlines about mom

Britney Spears' son laughed at claims that Britney was replaced or was no longer alive

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 18, 2026

Britney Spears son addresses new shocking headlines about mom
Britney Spears' son addresses new shocking headlines about mom

Britney Spears' son Jayden Federline is asking fans not to believe everything they see online.

The 19-year-old recently spoke out after wild rumours about his mother spread across social media after her recent headlines.

In a video shared on Instagram, Jayden laughed at claims that Britney was replaced or was no longer alive.

He pointed out how strange those stories were and reminded people that she regularly posts on her own social media.

"I see this one video that has like 1.2 million likes and then the caption is like: 'The biggest theory ever: Is Britney Spears still alive?' Bro, you can go to her page and see her right now. Are you guys tweaking?" he said.

Jayden, however, also shared his thoughts on how quickly false stories spread online. He believes many people see a popular post and accept it as true without checking the facts first.

"It makes me really know that a lot of the stuff on media is exaggerated and fake," he said. "People know how gullible people are, and they use that to their advantage."

His comments came after Britney made headlines for standing through the sunroof of a moving car and after reports about her recent DUI case.

Britney later told fans that "nothing is what it seems" and suggested people should not judge everything from short clips online.

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