Princess Kate creates confusion by changing biggest Wimbledon tradition

Many fans remember the Princess of Wales attending the 2021 Wimbledon Championships and assume she presented both singles trophies.

Although Catherine was present to witness Novak Djokovic's sixth Wimbledon title after his four-set victory over Matteo Berrettini, the prestigious Gentlemen's Singles Trophy was presented by the Duke of Kent.

The Duke of Kent, who had served as President of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for more than five decades, was making one of his final appearances in the role before stepping down later that year after 52 years of service.

As Patron of the All England Club (she officially took on from Queen Elizabeth II in 2016), the Princess of Wales did carry out trophy duties that day but only for the Ladies' Singles final.

Catherine presented Australia's Ashleigh Barty with the Venus Rosewater Dish after Barty defeated Karolína Plíšková to become the first Australian woman in more than four decades to win the Wimbledon singles title.

After the Duke of Kent retired as President, the Princess of Wales became the royal who traditionally presents the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy, a role she has fulfilled at subsequent Championships whenever she has attended.

The distinction may seem small, but it is a key transition in Wimbledon tradition that bridged the Duke of Kent's remarkable 52-year tenure with Kate’s growing role.