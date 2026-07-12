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Kate Middleton leads family at Wimbledon, Prince William follows

The Princess of Wales leads Prince William during family entry at Wimbledon

By
Web Desk
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Published July 12, 2026

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also present
Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also present

Kate Middleton was front and centre, leading her family at the Wimbledon grand finale today, on Sunday, July 12.

Prince William was seen following her right behind, taking the back seat and smiling as his better half earned cheers from the crowd throwing admirations at her.

Children Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also present with Prince William.

Prince George was seen walking behind Kate Middleton initially, and, later on, catching up to stand right next to her while puffing a few breaths in from what appeared to be public pressure.

Princess Charlotte happily walked behind Princess Kate, striding powerfully ahead of her father. In contrast to her brother, she seemed calm and cool, keeping up with the royal tradition of smiling wide for the people.

Prince William surprisingly turned in last. Once again, after the “no beard” tradition, breaking yet another unspoken royal family rule by being happy with his partner taking all the attention, just like King Charles, who cheers up with Queen Camilla playing a leader’s role.

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