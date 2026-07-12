Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor probe prompts new shocking orders

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may not be able to escape scrutiny this time around as strict new measures are being put in place to acquire proofs.

King Charles’s disgraced brother has been under investigation by multiple forces. The probes not only surround the ‘misconduct in public office’ which prompted the arrest in February.

The investigation has fully expanded into Andrew’s ties with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and how involved the ex-royal had been in the operations that were conduct.

Andrew also faces allegations of sex abuse against minors and facilitating the trafficking that occurred. Then there is the matter of the shady business deals.

All of these accusations require solid proofs; hence, prosecutors have placed some major demands. According to The Mirror report, tech giants have been ordered to preserve all correspondences done by Andrew.

New Mexico’s Attorney General Raúl Torrez has sent letters to more than two dozen companies, including email, cloud, and messaging services such as Google, WhatsApp, and Yahoo. American Express and Expedia have also received them.

A source revealed to the outlet that Andrew visited the Zorro Ranch multiple times hence all the staff there has been questioned already.

In the next set of steps, the “preservation orders issued by prosecutors are important because they hope to capture communications involving Epstein, Maxwell, and all those who stayed there. It is about ensuring evidence is held before it disappears”.