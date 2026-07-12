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Palace makes big announcement about William, Kate after Harry's departure

Prince William, Princess Kate joint Wimbledon outing confirmed

By
Web Desk
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Published July 12, 2026

Palace makes big announcement about William, Kate after Harrys departure
Palace makes big announcement about William, Kate after Harry's departure

Kensington Palace confirmed Prince William and Princess Kate's joint outing after Prince Harry wrapped up his UK trip.

On July 12, it was announced that the Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the Men's Singles Final at Wimbledon this afternoon.

The future Queen, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, will play a key role and present the trophy to the winner.

Tennis fans are excited to see the match between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev.

On July 11, the Princess of Wales, dressed in a stunning red outfit, turned heads at the 2026 Wimbledon women’s singles final.

She returned to Centre Court and took her seat in the Royal Box.

After witnessing a thrilling match between Czechs Linda Nosková and Karolína Muchová, Kate presented the trophy to the winner, Linda Nosková.

A delightful video alongside a statement was also released. 

"An unforgettable Women’s Final at @wimbledon. Two outstanding performances. Congratulations, Linda Nosková, on a remarkable Wimbledon Championship!" it reads. 

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