King Charles tries rebuild Qatar connections by frowning over Sheikh Hamad's death

King Charles has extended a hand toward rebuilding relationship with Qatar by sending condolences over Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani’s death today, on 12 July, 2026.

Paying tribute to the visionary leader in a heartfelt message shared by Buckingham Palace on Instagram, the King and Queen said they were "deeply saddened" by the passing of Sheikh Hamad at the age of 74.

Their Majesties praised his decades of dedicated public service, describing him as a leader whose vision and commitment guided Qatar through one of the most significant periods in its modern history.

“His Highness dedicated many years of distinguished service to Qatar, guiding the nation through a transformative period in its history.

His leadership, vision and commitment to the welfare of the Qatari people were widely admired, both within Qatar and around the world," the Palace's statement read.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also extended their "most heartfelt condolences" to Qatar's reigning Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, members of the Al Thani family, and the people of Gulf State, writing his thoughts and prayers of the Royal Family are with all those mourning the loss.

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 until his voluntary abdication in 2013, when he handed power to his son, Sheikh Tamim, in a rare and peaceful transition of leadership in the region.

During his reign, he oversaw Qatar's extraordinary economic growth, expanded its liquefied natural gas industry, launched the Al Jazeera news network, and elevated the country's international influence through diplomacy, investment and major global sporting events, including laying the foundations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.