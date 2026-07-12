Meghan Markle 'turned to' Princess Kate for help amid tensions

Meghan Markle asked for a small help from Princess Kate, but the conversation between the two ladies happened to be quite tense.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, Prince Harry recalled an awkward moment between his wife and the Princess of Wales over lip gloss.

This conversation made it to the limelight again following the Sussexes' meeting with King Charles at the Royal House.

In his book, Harry penned, "All this came on the heels of an awkward moment backstage. Meg asked to borrow Kate’s lip gloss.

"An American thing. Meg forgot hers, worried she needed some, and turned to Kate for help. Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube. Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips."

According to Harry, the future Queen "grimaced." He believed that her gesture hinted that it was a clash of styles, and it left a mark.

"And then the press sensed something was up and tried to turn it into something bigger. Here we go, I thought sorrowfully," he added.