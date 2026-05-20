Meghan Markle branded 'cut-price Angelina Jolie' for latest remark

Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, has been lambsted for allegedly copying the Oscar-winning actress, Angelina Jolie, who was also lauded for her role as a United Nations humanitarian.

The Duchess of Sussex was mocked for her Geneva speech pushing safer online spaces for children.

Royal expert Tom Sykes flayed the 44-year-old for allegedly trying to paint herself as a "cut-price Angelina Jolie."

She was also accused of desperately trying to pivot back to the role she once held as a working member of the British royal family.

The royal commentator went on to ask, "So why then did it all feel so strange and weird and like we'd slightly stepped into a parallel universe?

The cpmmentator added: "I think the first thing that sprang to mind for me was that if this is what Megan wants to do, if she wants to go around giving speeches on important matters that people otherwise don't give enough attention to, then it seems to me an odd decision to have left the British royal family."

He also referred to the Sussexes' infamous Megxit in 2020. That's exactly the kind of thing they would be doing right if they were a member of the royal family.

Sykes even questioned why the Duchess gave up a speaking platform with the royal family. "Like, that is an incredible platform."

He expalained about being a working member of the royal family and the attention they are able to bring to issues and causes.

He then listed off some of the grievances the Sussexes have shared about what drove them to quit the family, questioning why they traded in a life of influence for petty beefs.

"Wouldn't that platform have been worth any number of fights over, you know, backstabbing or bridesmaid's dresses or lip gloss or broken dog bowls or whatever it may have been?" Sykes asked.

Angelina Jolie addressed the U.N. General Assembly in 2019 as a Special Envoy to the organization's High Commission on Refugees.

Sykes then brought up that Markle was delivering her speech in conjunction with the World Health Organization, adding: "The technocrats can embrace her precisely because they do not have to win over any votes. She can be useful to them."

"They are very useful to her because it's enabling her to picture herself as a kind of cut-price Angelina Jolie, basically, and no one has to go and get any approval from any electorates or anything like that."

He noted about how the organization differs from the U.N., where Markle reportedly aspired to work as a goodwill ambassador prior to marrying Harry in 2018.