Queen Camilla pens personal message amid backlash over King Charles news

Queen Camilla pens personal message amid fears over King Charles health

Queen Camilla shared a personal message to mark a special day amid the growing backlash over King Charles' inaccurate health update.

The official Instagram page of Bees for Development released Camilla's statement, commemorating World Bee Day.

She wrote, "As the proud President of Bees for Development, I am delighted to mark World Bee Day today by celebrating the essential role that bees and other pollinators play in maintaining life on our planet.

"These remarkable creatures are vital not only to the health of our environment, but also to the production of so many of the foods upon which we all depend."

The Queen noted that she witnessed how beekeeping became beneficial for the rural communities.

The process offered a way to "support people and nature in harmony and to protect biodiversity."

At the end of her note, Camilla urged people to recognise the importance of bees and take part in safeguarding their future.

"In doing so, we can contribute to a stronger, more sustainable world for generations to come," she concluded.

The Queen's message emerged after a British radio station sparked public anger for making a grave mistake about King Charles' well-being.

According to Radio Caroline's management, some "computer error" announced the monarch's death.'