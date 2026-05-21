Gordon Ramsay ready to invest in daughter Tilly's culinary future

It comes after Gordon faced backlash when a video allegedly filmed at one of his London restaurants

It's their fans who will decide who is luckier-Gordon Ramsay-or his budding chef daughter Tilly Ramsay.

This question arose after proud father Gordon revealed that he would love to go into business with Tilly, saying she is worth investing in after proving she can stand on her own two feet.

He said: 'Tilly is finally following in my footsteps. She was actually part of the blind taste test with the Krude olive oil, she has a really good palate.'

Asked whether he would ever consider going into business with budding chef Tilly, who trained at the prestigious Ballymaloe Cookery School, Gordon added: 'A father daughter duo, honestly it's a tough one.

'Business today is tough everywhere is feeling it. I would look at investing in her.'

Elsewhere during the lavish Krude launch party, Tilly told Daily Mail she has loved sharing a passion with her father and is 'grateful for his support'.

At the Krude olive oil party, girl gang Holly Willoughby, Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton attended the event held at Soho Mews House in London

It comes after Gordon faced backlash when a video allegedly filmed at one of his London restaurants went viral, appearing to show a dog standing on a pee pad near diners.