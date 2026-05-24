One Direction singers Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan to reunite in Sunderland?

Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan are just a day apart from a mini One Direction reunion on Big Weekend.

The former bandmates have arrived in Sunderland to perform as part of the star-studded lineup at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2026.

Both artists are performing as solo acts over the bank holiday weekend (May 22-24) at the festival held in Herrington Country Park.

Radio 1's Big Weekend is a massive annual outdoor festival that kicks off the UK's summer music season.

They are sharing the stage with other major acts like Olivia Dean, Zara Larsson, Fatboy Slim, and Ellie Goulding.

Louis Tomlinson is scheduled to perform on Saturday, May 23, while Niall Horan is taking the stage on Sunday, May 24