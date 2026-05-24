 
Geo News

One Direction singers Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan to reunite in Sunderland?

Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan set to perform as part of the star-studded lineup at Big Weekend 2026
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 24, 2026

One Direction singers Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan to reunite in Sunderland?
One Direction singers Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan to reunite in Sunderland?

Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan are just a day apart from a mini One Direction reunion on Big Weekend.

The former bandmates have arrived in Sunderland to perform as part of the star-studded lineup at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2026.

Both artists are performing as solo acts over the bank holiday weekend (May 22-24) at the festival held in Herrington Country Park.

Radio 1's Big Weekend is a massive annual outdoor festival that kicks off the UK's summer music season.

One Direction singers Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan to reunite in Sunderland?

They are sharing the stage with other major acts like Olivia Dean, Zara Larsson, Fatboy Slim, and Ellie Goulding.

Louis Tomlinson is scheduled to perform on Saturday, May 23, while Niall Horan is taking the stage on Sunday, May 24

Lee Andrews 'biker babe' blocks him after learning his identity
Lee Andrews 'biker babe' blocks him after learning his identity
Shakira breaks silence about Gerard Piqué in first statement
Shakira breaks silence about Gerard Piqué in first statement
Olivia Rodrigo shares playful behind-the-scene photos from ‘The Cure' shoot
Olivia Rodrigo shares playful behind-the-scene photos from ‘The Cure' shoot
Katie Price refuses to accept Lee Andrews dad's arrest story
Katie Price refuses to accept Lee Andrews dad's arrest story
John Mulaney, Pete Davidson spill behind-the-scenes secrets from ‘SNL'
John Mulaney, Pete Davidson spill behind-the-scenes secrets from ‘SNL'
Nicolas Cage explains one thing he never do in Hollywood
Nicolas Cage explains one thing he never do in Hollywood
Nick Jonas names one Disney movie that always makes him cry
Nick Jonas names one Disney movie that always makes him cry
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce date night has fans obsessed again
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce date night has fans obsessed again