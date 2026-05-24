Brad Pitt's future with Ines de Ramon held back by Angelina Jolie marriage

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's messy divorce altered actor's plans for ever marrying again

Brad Pitt has reportedly turned down the idea for a third marriage completely despite his relationship growing serious with Ines de Ramon, due to the lasting complications in his divorce with Angelina Jolie.

The 62-year-old actor has been with the jewellery designer for four years, since they began dating in 2022 but getting married is not on their plans.

The F1 star is “very happy” with de Ramon and Pitt “enjoys the peace and support of his easygoing girlfriend,” but an insider noted that marriage or more kids are off the table now.

“He has a great partner who he appreciates but there is no rush in that direction,” the source told Daily Mail.

The key reason for turning away from marriage is the decade-long legal battle between the Fight Club actor and Jolie as they are still embroiled in a legal battle over their co-owned winery in France, after settling their divorce in 2024.

Pitt has also been estranged from his six kids with the Maria star including Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17, which he believes was a “campaign of alienation” from Jolie’s side.

“The antagonism is huge. He has been alienated from the kids completely. It is devastating to him,” the source told the outlet.

Recently the Troy actor skipped his daughter Zahara’s graduation which set tongues wagging but the source noted “You can’t have it both ways – to promote a complete estrangement and then criticise someone for not going to an event when you’ve made sure that they would not be welcome. That’s not a situation which he created.”