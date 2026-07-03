Prince George hits new milestone after Lady Louise inspires with gold award

The royal family's celebrations continue as their younger generation brings fresh charm and credibility through their passion for eduction and learning.

After Duchess Sophie and Edward's daughter Lady Louise achieved the historic milestone of winning the Duke of Edinburgh's Gold Award, Princess Kate and Prince William's eldest son has now given his parents a reason to celebrate by reaching a milestone day in his life.

George, second in line to the throne, is set to leave Lambrook School in Berkshire, which he has attended since 2022, on Saturday, July 5.

The future monarch prepares to follow in his father's footsteps and head off solo to Eton College.

George is ending his schooling alongside his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and will be heading to boarding school from September.

When George walks out of Lambrook School in Berkshire for the last time on Saturday, July 4, it will mark the start of a long summer break and the end of an era for him too.

Before Lambrook, George and Charlotte were both educated alongside each other at Thomas’s Battersea in London.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (C), accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School

George will join the all-boy $84,000-a-year Eton College in September, he'll be following in his father, Prince William's footsteps.

The Prince of Wales was very happy at Eton and still has some close friendships that have endured since then. That experience is bound to have influenced both the family and George in picking the school.