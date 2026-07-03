Lady Louise leaves Edward, Sophie emotional with historic award

Lady Louise Windsor continued the legacy of her father, Prince Edward and her late grandfather, Prince Philip, with a historic victory.

On July 3, King Charles' office released a series of heartwarming photos, showcasing the Duke of Edinburgh presenting the Gold Award to his daughter.

Whereas Lady Louise's mother, Duchess Sophie, was also in attendance and beaming with joy and pride.

The statement reads, "Following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor today joined 600 young people in receiving their Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Awards at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

For the unversed, the Duke of Edinburgh's Award was founded 70 years ago by Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Notably, 40 years ago, Prince Edward also received his own Gold Award from his father.

"The Awards help young people to gain confidence and skills to enable them to reach their full potential," Palace shared.

Before this achievement, Lady Louise made it to the headlines as she graduated from St Andrews University.

She was joined by her parents as they celebrated the end of her degree.