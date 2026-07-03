Sarah Ferguson puts Beatrice, Eugenie in tough spot after surprise meeting

Sarah Ferguson has an emotional reunion with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, in Austria, but the meeting builds immense pressure on King Charles' nieces.

Since her royal fallout and eviction from Royal Lodge, Fergie has reportedly been relying on her rich pals, as her financial situation is not up to date.

After back-to-back professional setbacks due to her links with Epstein, the former Duchess of York has lost many projects.

Now, during her hideout, she met with her daughters and demanded to be taken care of financially.

An insider told Heat World, "Beatrice and Eugenie are in an absolutely terrible position because at the end of the day and for all her faults and flaws, Sarah is still their mother and they love her and worry about her."

The mother-daughters reunited, and their emotions were at an all-time high, but Sarah brought her money issues, the source claimed.

"The money’s running out, the credit cards are at the limit, and so far Andrew has had no luck securing any sort of extra help from Charles for her," the report shared.

Fergie has reportedly been pressuring her daughters to rescue her from this nightmare.

She warned them of a possible interview or memoir which will portray the royal family in a negative light, and that Beatrice and Eugenie cannot afford at the moment.