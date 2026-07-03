Beatrice, Eugenie fear ultimate 'royal end' after Fergie's bombshell

Beatrice and Eugenie's problems are not ending anytime soon, as both their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, dropped bombshells which could be dangerous for the Princesses' royal future.

According to Heat, the sisters held a meeting with their mother, Fergie, in Austria, where the former Duchess of York made a shocking demand for financial support.

On the other hand, Woman's Day recently claimed that the former Duke of York is also not happy with the distance maintained by his daughters in order to make the 'royals happy.'

Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly stuck in a difficult position. The sisters and even their husbands do not want to be involved with Sarah and Andrew's problems.

"What makes it even harder is that the girls are painfully aware of how delicate their position already is within the royal family. They don't want to alienate themselves from the family and risk getting the boot themselves," the source shared.

The major risk appears if they don't extend a supporting hand towards their mother, she may return with an explosive memoir or interview.

An insider shared, "It’s hard to imagine it wouldn’t be the absolute end for them. They’re already teetering on being exiled along with their parents, so it’s an incredibly delicate situation."