Duke of Kent marks two Scottish milestones in inspiring day of royal service

The Duke of Kent continued his remarkable commitment to public service this week, carrying out two significant engagements across Scotland.

He began the day in Alloa, where he visited Wimpy Park to mark the 10th anniversary of its major refurbishment. The much-loved community park has become a popular gathering place for local families over the past decade, providing modern play facilities and green spaces for residents of all ages.

During the visit, the Duke met local children, community leaders and volunteers who have helped maintain and develop the park since its reopening.

Later, the Duke travelled to Leuchars Station in Fife, where he visited the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards in his role as Deputy Colonel-in-Chief.

He met serving soldiers and officers, received updates on the regiment's current activities and recognised the dedication of personnel serving both at home and overseas.

The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards are one of the British Army's most distinguished cavalry regiments, with a proud history stretching back more than three centuries.

This regiment has served in major operations around the world, including Iraq and Afghanistan, and continues to play an important role in the Army's armoured capabilities.

The Duke of Kent has enjoyed a lifelong association with the Armed Forces and has spent decades supporting military regiments through honorary appointments. Despite celebrating his 90th birthday this year, he continues to undertake carefully selected public engagements, reflecting his enduring dedication to royal duty.