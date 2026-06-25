King Charles holds key meeting at Palace: Statement released

Princess Anne’s husband Sir Timothy Laurence, presented King Charles with a special honour at a key meeting in Buckingham Palace.

The monarch received a Fellowship of the Science Museum Group during an audience with the Royal Society on June 23, 2026.

He was presented with a Fellowship to recognise his years of “dedicated work raising public awareness of environmental issues and promoting careers in STEM,” a royal family’s fan page shared.

The Chairman of Science Museum Group, Sir Tim, shared, “It is an honour to present His Majesty The King with the Science Museum Group Fellowship.

“Through decades of advocacy and public engagement, His Majesty has helped deepen awareness of some of the most important issues facing our world today, while also encouraging discussion about the choices that lie ahead.

Princess Anne’s husband praised the King for his remarkable contribution, which brought lasting impact in the United Kingdom and globally.

“We are immensely appreciative of his continuing support of the Science Museum Group and are delighted to recognise his achievements with this Fellowship,” Sir Tim concluded.