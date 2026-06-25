Prince William returns with uplifting message amid Princess Kate setback

Prince William paid tribute to powerful women after a royal expert urged him to ‘protect’ Princess Kate from the Sussexes’ antics.

On June 24, the official Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales marked World Female Ranger Week with an uplifting message.

William, who is quite vocal about the security of those protecting wildlife, shared a story of a brave woman, Malaika Vaz.

According to the United for Wildlife Instagram page, Malaika Vaz, the filmmaker, shared inspiring stories of courage shown by female rangers.

At the United for Wildlife Business Forum, Malaika, who is @natgeo explorer and CEO of @untamedplanetfilms, shared a “powerful reflection on the strength and sacrifice of female rangers - women shaping the future of conservation.”

She said, “They risk their lives to protect wildlife.”

“This World Female Ranger Week, we honour their voice, their resilience, and their impact,” William’s team stated.

This significant message came after Mail columnist Amanda Platell shared that the return of Harry and Meghan to the royal fold will be a big heartbreak for Princess Kate.

The Sussexes have ‘publicly attacked’ the Princess at various events.

Amanda said to William to “protect” his wife.