King Charles gives nod to Prince Harry Invictus mission ahead of UK return

King Charles participated in a discussion about how sports can assist individuals facing physical, social, and mental challenges, a message also championed by Prince Harry through his passion project, the Invictus Games.

The official Instagram page of the royal family released an exciting video, featuring the monarch watching Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training.

"An inspiring morning with @ReorgCharity, learning about the work the charity does to support military personnel, veterans, and emergency service workers through Brazilian Jiu Jitsu training," the statement reads.

King Charles took part in a meaningful conversation at Roger Gracie Academy in Hammersmith.

The students shared stories on how "the sport is used to help those facing physical, social, and mental challenges."

From seeing the action taking place to meeting Academy students, King Charles presented a black belt to a REORG team member, as per the Palace.

He also received his own white belt.

When Harry was named to the Time 100 list of the most influential people in sports, he stated, "One thing we celebrate at Invictus is that we not only change lives, but we also save lives."

The Duke of Sussex is also expected to return to his homeland in mid-July alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, and two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.