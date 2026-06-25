Buckingham Palace releases King Charles powerful speech amid warning

Buckingham Palace shared King Charles' important message after climate experts issued a serious warning.

On June 25, the royal family released a video featuring the monarch's powerful speech from the past.

"In this clip from 'Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision,' a 21-year-old Prince of Wales speaks out about pollution at a time when few in public life were willing to do so," the statement reads.

In the video, the young Charles was shedding light on the adverse effects of different types of pollution, harming the climate.

He said, "We are faced at the moment with the horrifying effects of pollution in all its cancerous forms.

"There is the growing menace of oil pollution at sea. There is chemical pollution discharged into rivers from factories and chemical plants, which clogs up the river with toxic substances and adds to the filth in the seas."

The monarch's team said that his commitment to stay vocal about climate issues and finding suitable solutions is still the same.

"Yesterday, during London Climate Action Week, the King attended a reception at St James’s Palace, formed of world leaders, scientists, changemakers, and business leaders to "hear about action being taken to reduce super pollutants in the earth's atmosphere."

This video comes amid a severe heat wave alert issued in London and parts of south-east England.