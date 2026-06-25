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King Charles beat the heat with much-needed help at climate event

Cancer-stricken King Charles was photographed sweating in a heat wave

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 25, 2026

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King Charles beat the heat with much-needed help at climate event

King Charles was caught in quite an uncomfortable situation during a heat wave in London.

The monarch stepped out in the city to mark the London Climate Week, but it did not go as smoothly as his other royal engagements. 

Prince William's father attended a reception which was hosted by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), at St James's Palace today.

In the now viral photos, Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, Master of the Royal Household, was seen holding a handheld fan for the monarch to beat the terrible heat in London.

In some of the photos, King Charles was seen sweating. Several fans questioned the air conditioning system inside the Palace.

One fan wrote, "Poor King! But nice, Sir Tony on hand!"

King Charles is already quite vocal about the serious harms of climate change to humanity across the globe. 

On several occasions, the monarch addressed the climate change crisis and the urgent actions needed to save the planet.

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