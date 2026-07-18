Princess Anne fails to keep serious face during interesting Thai activity

Princess Anne appeared to be in a delightful mood as she immersed she had an opportunity to try out a proper local experience.

King Charles’s sister had been on a mission to strengthen diplomatic ties for the UK during her Asian tour. After conducting engagements in South Korea, Anne arrived in Thailand on Thursday for a two-day visit.

Not only did he attend events to support the charities she is a patron of, she also highlighted the youth development, education promotion, and women’s participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) that the two nations are working on.

She presided over the Women in STEM Thailand-UK Partnership 2026, where present certificates in a ceremony.

Following the visit to Chulalongkorn University, where she addressed women in STEM, the Princess Royal had a fun little ride at the end.

Anne, who usually keeps up with a professional and serious demeanour, couldn’t help but break into the biggest smile as she rode the traditional Thailand ‘tuk tuk’ rickshaw at on Friday.

During the visit, Anne had also met with King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida at the Thai royal palace in a private audience.

She had expressed condolences alongside her husband Sir Timothy Laurence on behalf of King Charles for the passing of Queen Mother, Queen Sirikit, who died last October, as well as for Princess Bajrakitiyabha.