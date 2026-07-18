Princess Anne uncovers royal treasures from 160 years of friendship

Princess Anne explored centuries of British-Thai history during a visit to Bangkok's National Museum on Saturday, where she viewed historic artefacts highlighting the long relationship between the two countries.

As part of her official visit to Thailand, the Princess Royal visited an exhibition dedicated to UK-Thailand diplomatic relations, examining key moments that shaped the partnership between the two nations over generations.

Among the items on display was the Bowring Treaty, the landmark 1855 agreement signed between Britain and Siam (modern-day Thailand) during the reign of King Mongkut (Rama IV).

The treaty opened Siam to greater international trade and marked an important chapter in the country's engagement with Western powers.

Princess Anne also viewed a model train gifted to King Mongkut by Queen Victoria.

She was also shown the Royal Funeral Chariot, an important piece of Thai royal heritage.