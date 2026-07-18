Prince William missing from Harry's meeting becomes biggest talking point

Prince Harry's long-awaited meeting with King Charles brought the Royal Family together at Highgrove, but without Prince William, hopes of a reunion between the brothers were left unanswered.

According to the Daily Mail, friends of the Duke of Sussex claimed the brothers still communicate and believed William's presence would have sent a powerful message.

"It would have been the most amazing signal to everybody if William had managed to be at Highgrove," one friend was quoted as saying.

The report also suggested Harry remains committed to rebuilding family relationships, with one source claiming the future of that reconciliation ultimately depends on his brother.

"Everyone knows their future is not in his dad's hands - it's in his brother's," the source said.

However, HELLO! reports that those claims are inaccurate, saying William and Harry are not currently on speaking terms, which explains why no reunion took place during Harry's visit to Britain.

The relationship between the brothers has remained strained since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Tensions deepened following a series of television interviews, public comments about the Royal Family and Harry's memoir, Spare, in which he spoke openly about disagreements with his brother and other members of the family.

The last time William and Harry were seen together publicly was at King Charles' coronation in May 2023.

They were also both present at the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, in Norfolk in August 2024.

Although they attended the same service, reports at the time said the brothers neither spoke nor sat together.