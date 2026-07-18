Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor suffers fresh setback at Sandringham home

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was beginning to ease back into his old activities after his six-month horse-riding ban had ended, only to be slapped with bad news for his Sandringham home.

King Charles had booted out his shamed brother from Royal Lodge and moved him into Marsh Farm, which is on the monarch’s private estate. The ex-prince was not only stripped off of his royal privileges, he was also forced to give up major perks including horse-riding.

It was believed that Andrew had been under strict instructions to stay out of sight of the public since headlines chase him, causing more issues for the royal to conduct their duties.

However, Andrew was pictured riding for the first time earlier this week, indicating that he has been allowed to return as he was “bored rigid”.

The disgraced ex-royal, who is still under investigation for harrowing allegations and association with Jeffrey Epstein, now faces another problem concerning his home: a vermin infestation.

According to a Daily Mail report, tenants at the estate have complained of vermin in the gardens of the 300 or so rental properties. It is understood that the rats and mice attracted by the nearby crops and food sources.

The The Sandringham estate manager, Rob Timmins, has stressed that the issue of pest control lies with the “occupier, not the property owner”.

The tenants at the property are prohibited from keeping cats at their homes, a rule that had been in place since Elizabeth II’s time. Although, the ban is only exacerbating the problem. One tenant told Daily Mail that vermins can be kept under control if they had cats.