Meghan Markle supports Prince Harry’s bold step amid William’s fury

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to Montecito with high hopes and have begun making big plans for their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

It was believed that Meghan was against Harry's vision, but she is a big supporter.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had left their senior royal positions in 2020 and it was famously dubbed as ‘megxit’. Sources believe that Harry and Meghan are now launching their plan to reverse it despite grievances of Prince William.

The future King is understood to be furious about his father King Charles meeting the Sussexes. While he understands that sentiments of his father to meet his grandchildren, he still doesn’t trust Harry and Meghan and neither does he plan on meeting them.

According to Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff, a friend close to the Sussexes has shared that the couple is beginning to feel unwelcome in the US, which is why they are taking a U-turn.

They added, “That has been an increasing and significant shift in sentiment, a feeling that the American dream might not be all that it was cracked up to be.”

The source also claimed that Meghan is “fully behind it” for them to “rekindling with and reconnecting with Harry’s English side”.

Meanwhile, Harry was never going to let the kids down, as he made the UK trip possible for them amid security matters.

The rift between Harry and his brother is still ongoing, hence it would be a tough thing for the Sussexes to accomplish. It has been reported that William does not support welcoming Harry and Meghan back, and he will certainly not stand for it since he is next in line to the throne.