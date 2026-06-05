Kanye West, Kim Kardashian son Saint makes acting debut with A-list celebs

Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, and Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West have followed in their parent’s footsteps.

Like his famous parents, the 10-year-old made his modeling and acting debut in the fashion business alongside A-list celebrities.

Saint, the second of Ye and Kim’s four children together, appeared in a new video campaign for an athletic footwear and apparel brand ahead of the World Cup.

The brand shared the star-studded video on its official Instagram account on Thursday, June 4.

From all facets of the sports and entertainment worlds, the ad features basketball legend LeBron James, Football star Cristiano Ronaldo, Lisa from K-pop all girl group Blackpink and more.

At the end of the clip, the Kardashians star and the controversial rapper’s son asks, “Mom, can we leave?”

“2026 Is The Summer Of Dreams,” the video began, whose caption can be read, “Nobody ever dreams of doing what they’re told. Rip The Script. June 4.”

Moreover, the proud mother also posted a photo of herself and Saint on set, sitting in a foldable chair with the caption, “SOCCER SAINT.”

The brand followed up with a second video of a soccer video shoot gone wrong. The scene shows that as the mother-daughter duo enter the room and everyone whispers “Kim’s here.”