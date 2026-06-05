Katie Price says stress is taking physical toll amid divorce realisation

The mother-of-five has flown to Dubai in hopes of reuniting with her husband, Lee Andrews

Katie Price has shared her true feelings amid the ongoing drama surrounding husband Lee Andrews, revealing how the situation has affected her physical and mental health.

The former glamour model has recently opened up about her weight loss in a new video shared on Facebook from Dubai.

Meanwhile, sources believe that she is considering divorce after Lee gets released.

It comes after she described herself as "skeletal" due to the stress she has gone through.

The mother-of-five has flown to Dubai in hopes of reuniting with her husband, Lee Andrews

"I'm so stressed at the minute. Look, I'm just losing weight.," she said as she examined herself in the mirror in a video shared with her followers.

"I actually look like a skeletal − look at that thigh," she said gesturing to her thigh gap.

"Life in general is stressed, but I'm good. What I mean is I'm good in everything, but obviously it takes a toll on your body, because my adrenaline's like...that's what it is, it's the adrenaline pumping."

A close friend told the publication: 'Katie is in pieces. To the outside world she wants to keep up the bravado. But inside she can't believe how Lee has made her look.

Katie is so confused, but ultimately it looks like she will be heading to the divorce court once again.

For the unversed, the mother-of-five has flown to Dubai in hopes of reuniting with her husband, Lee Andrews, ahead of his release from prison.

The self-proclaimed businessman is currently incarcerated over a 'private civil matter' at Dubai's Al Awir Central Prison.