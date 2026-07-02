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King Charles makes important addition to team ahead of George's milestone

Royal Household makes special connection to Prince George before celebration

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 02, 2026

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Royal Household makes special connection to Prince George before celebration

King Charles has a special fondness for his eldest grandson, Prince George, and it has been reflected in many of the monarch’s moves for the young prince.

Prince George, who will be turning 13 in two weeks and officially initiating his training as the heir to the throne, has already participated in prominent royal ceremonies and duties including becoming a pageboy during the King’s Coronation in 2023.

Now that the almost-teen will be starting his secondary school in September, Charles made an important appointment at his flagship charity, the King’s Foundation, with a special connection to George.

Sir Nicholas Coleridge has been recruited to lead the organisation, according to Daily Mail’s Richard Eden. He was installed as the 43rd Eton Provost in September 2024.

King Charles makes important addition to team ahead of Georges milestone

He revealed that not only he is an Eton alumnus but also his two brothers, three sons, two nephews, father, uncle and so forth.

“If you had told the 15-year-old me that I would one day return to Eton as Provost I would have been entirely disbelieving and might even have considered it rather a weird idea,” he said at the time.

“But having returned, I feel fired up and inspired by the journey and challenges ahead. Georgia and I feel very privileged to be here.”

Sir Nicholas has previously served as Chair of Historic Royal Palaces in September 2023 for a three-year term, and he co-chaired the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee pageant in 2022.

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