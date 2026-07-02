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Archie, Lilibet UK dream may shatter as Prince Harry receives alarming news

Prince Harry faces difficult situation as security threats update reaches Montecito

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 02, 2026

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Archie, Lilibet UK dream may shatter as Prince Harry receives alarming news
Archie, Lilibet UK dream may shatter as Prince Harry receives alarming news

Will royal fans be able to see the much-anticipated reunion between King Charles and his estranged grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet? Well, a shocking security report may force Prince Harry to not take any risk by bringing his family to the United Kingdom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to return to the UK alongside their children to take part in events promoting the upcoming Invictus Games, set to take place in Birmingham.

However, the highlight of their trip would be a meeting with the monarch and the Sussexes’ kids' introduction to the royal roots.

But, a report by ITV News revealed that six dangerous threats are on Harry.

It is important to mention that the Duke of Sussex was left furious after he was not given police protection for his entire UK trip.

Earlier, Harry’s spokesperson shared that he is trying every possible way to bring Archie and Lilibet to his homeland.

The statement reads, “Prince Harry's programme in the United Kingdom includes both public and private engagements across the country. Safe accommodation is only one element of an effective protective security plan because risk follows the person, not the place.

"The issue has never been accommodation. The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit. The independent Risk Management Board that RAVEC itself decided was necessary last November has still not taken place.

“It is therefore difficult to understand how the proportionality of the current arrangements can credibly be maintained without that independent assessment."

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