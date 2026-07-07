Princess Anne joins a golden milestone supporting communities across Wiltshire

Princess Anne paid a special visit to Dorothy House Hospice Care in Winsley on 2 July to celebrate 50th anniversary year of the organisation.

The Princess Royal was welcomed to the hospice, which has been providing end-of-life care and support to communities across Wiltshire and beyond since its founding in 1976 by Prue Dufour.

Over the past five decades, Dorothy House has supported more than 75,000 patients and their families.

Chief executive at Dorothy House, Wayne de Leeuw, said: “For five decades, Dorothy House has provided outstanding care, compassion and dignity to thousands of patients and families across Wiltshire, often at the most difficult moments in their lives."

During her visit, Princess Anne met with patients and their loved ones, as well as the dedicated teams of staff and volunteers who help deliver compassionate care every day.

She also took time to speak with local dignitaries and supporters who gathered to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

Dorothy House’s milestone comes shortly after further recognition from the Care Quality Commission, which confirmed the hospice’s continued “Outstanding” rating following its most recent inspection.