Can GTA 6 run at 60 FPS on consoles? GTA 5 technical director's remarks fuel debate

GTA 6 debate surrounding 30 FPS or 60 FPS has been making rounds in the gaming community after Rockstar opened pre-orders on June 25, 2026.

Amid the fever-pitch height of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6, a.k.a. GTA 6, a former GTA 5 technical director's comments send the gaming community into a frenzy.

Rockstar former employee, who is credited with working on the GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption projects, said fans shouldn’t pin hopes of getting GTA 6 with 60 FPS on current platforms.

Appearing on the podcast Kiwi Talkz, hosted by GTA 6 insider Reece Reily, Rockstar ex. producer John Ricchio offered some insights.

Rockstar's upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 might struggle to hit 60 FPS on consoles, according to Reece Reily.

He suggested fans shouldn't get their hopes up for Rockstar releasing the next-gen GTA with 60 FPS support on gaming consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The pair decode the debate involving challenges for Rockstar of maintaining a high frame rate on current-gen gaming consoles.

Although the debate whether Rockstar would offer 60 FPS for the November launch has been around quite some time.

But what ignited fresh debate are Ricchio’s remarks, which throw cold water on the idea of getting a 60 FPS visual quality experience.

Rockstar appears to be in sixes and sevens as far as graphical appeal and object density versus overall-in-game frame rate are concerned.

According to Ricchio, Rockstar, which is GTA 6 official publisher, is very likely to tilt toward graphical appeal and object density.

As we head closer to the buzzing November 19 launch, debate over performance versus visual appeal is only going to be heightened.

If keeping track of past references, it appears that Rockstar might deliver with both 30 FPS and 60 FPS modes on ultimate next-gen gaming consoles: PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

One thing to clarify here is that Rockstar has not yet said a word on the debate around GTA 6 rolling out on 32 FPS or 60 FPS.

GTA 6, which has twice been delayed, is now slated for launch on November 19, 2026.