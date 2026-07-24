Alex Bowman's Hendrick return comes with final 2027 goodbye: Here's why

Alex Bowman, the NASCAR icon announced a surprise career move after debuting in 2014.

Brownman has won 8 NASCAR Cup Series over the period of 12 years.

Bowman spent the most time of his buzzing NASCAR Cup Series career at Hendrick Motorsports.

Bowman’s longtime, Hendrick Motorsports, announced the one-year contract extension on Thursday, July 23, while chalking out the future course of action.

“Alex has meant so much to our organization for a long time,” team owner Rick Hendrick weighed in, adding, “He’s overcome adversity, won big races, and represented our team with personality and class.”

Alex Bowman will drive the No. 48 car for Hendrick Motorsports in 2027 and then hang up his racing boots from NASCAR.

The Tucson, Arizona, native, made 10 Cup Series starts with the team in 2016 after substituting for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. And served as served as the team’s go-to testing driver in 2017.

“I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what’s next, and this feels like the right decision at the right time,” Bowman said in a statement released by the Hnedrick Motorspots.

Alex revealed what contributed to the decision, adding, “The sport asks a lot of you, and I’ve learned it’s important to listen to your body and make the right choices for yourself.”