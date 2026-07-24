Diego Pavia's stint with Ravens ends as team waives QB before camp; sign Ethan Pocic

Diego Pavia, who inked a contract with the Baltimore Ravens after becoming the first Heisman finalist since 2014, is a free agent again.

The franchise has made the move just a week before Baltimore’s first day of practice at training camp on July 29.

The Ravens moved on from QB Pavia on Thursday, July 23, announcing he had been waived.

The move has made room for veteran center Ethan Pocic, who officially struck his free agent deal.

QB Pavia was onboarded by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in April after he became the first undrafted player in 12 years.

The roster option is still wide open after the Ravens moved on with Pavia: starter Lamar Jackson, veterans Tyler Huntley and Skylar Thompson, and undrafted UConn QB Joe Fagnano.

Pavia closed his run with the Ravens as the second among all players of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), while averaging 334.8 total yards per game, and led Vanderbilt to a 10-3 record, which was the first 10-win season in school history.

The Ravens signed Pocic to a one-year contract last week at $4.5 million, per NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport.