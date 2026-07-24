Tourist tax arrives in Edinburgh: Here's what to know, from pricing to who owes it

Edinburgh is all set to become the first Scottish city to impose a tourist levy.

The visitor levy is set to take affect from today, Friday, July 24, 2026.

Those staying overnight in hotels, bed and breakfasts and self-catering lodging would see an extra 5% levy on top of their original booking price.

The Scottish government gave nod to the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill in May two years ago, enabling councils to impose a tourist levy.

The City of Edinburgh Council voted in favour of implementing the tourist tax in January 2025.

That brings the historical Scottish city under the umbrella of a tourist levy as is already in place in other top European tourist destinations: Amsterdam, Paris and Rome.

The levy is aimed at revamping the Scottish capital infrastructure, with a targeted fund of £50 million.

How much does it cost?

The tourist levy will cost an extra 5% levy on top in addition to their lodging fee.

The levy is limited to five nights, so those planning to book for whole of August, for instance, will not be charged a 5% levy on every night of their stay.

However, asylum seekers are exempted from the tourist tax set to take place on Friday, July 24, 2026.

But it is subject to the payment for which they later can file a claim for a refund.

The major concern is who owes it.

Well, the levy is not applicable to everyone coming to Edinburgh, but to those who stay overnight.

The tourist tax is being implemented at a time when the Scottish city of Edinburgh gets the buzzing summer festival season kickoff in August.

The major events include the Edinburgh International Festival, Festival Fringe, Art Festival, Book Festival, Film Festival and Royal Military Tattoo: all are happening next month.