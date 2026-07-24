Mysterious new Cyclospora outbreak sickens 72, but source not linked to lettuce

Federal health officials are currently investigating a new outbreak of cyclosporiasis, the intestinal illness caused by a parasite that is transmitted through contaminated food or water, as the nation faces its worst year on record for infections.

As confirmed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 72 cases have been identified. But the agency has not clarified the source of the contamination or specified where the cases are located.

This follows a current multi-state outbreak associated with shredded iceberg lettuce produced by Taylor Farms, which has infected more than 4,000 individuals in at least 41 states, with an additional 7,400 suspected cases. This outbreak is associated with lettuce produced in central Mexico. It is focused in the states of Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Taylor Farms recalled its shredded iceberg lettuce from 27 states last week, although the firm failed to indicate where the products were available.

Currently, there are six active cyclospora outbreak investigations, with only the lettuce-related outbreak having an identified source. Two separate outbreaks, sickening two and eight people respectively, are listed as ended.

Cyclospora is a parasitic organism that infects foods that have been exposed to human feces through irrigation or washing with contaminated water. It is responsible for causing an infection that results in symptoms of frequent "explosive bowel movements," as stated by the CDC.

Cyclospora infections normally occur from May to August annually. It takes a lot of time to investigate outbreaks of this parasitic disease because the symptoms usually take at least two weeks to develop. In addition, Cyclospora is challenging to trace using testing techniques compared to other pathogenic microorganisms. This is because there is no whole-genome sequence of Cyclospora.

Health experts urge people to wash produce thoroughly before eating and cut all damaged parts as precaution. Additionally, cooking produce to at least 158 degrees Fahrenheit can kill the parasite.