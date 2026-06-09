Jason Momoa quits ‘Helldivers'

Jason Momoa has pulled out of the upcoming movie adaptation of the hit video game franchise Helldivers, meaning Sony Pictures is now on the hunt for a new leading man.

Despite losing its big-name star, the project is still very much moving forward under the direction of Justin Lin.

The feature film is being produced by PlayStation Productions and already has a locked-in theatrical release date of 10 November 2027.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news of Momoa's departure, which comes just a few months after it was first reported in February that he was set to star.

While losing the Aquaman actor is a bit of a blow, the studio isn't slowing down.

They actually teased the film to audiences during their CinemaCon presentation earlier this year, after officially announcing the project at last year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Even with the casting shake-up, the creative team behind the scenes remains strong.

The script has already been penned by Gary Dauberman, a writer who knows his way around major franchises having worked on It and its sequel, as well as the game adaptation Until Dawn.

On top of directing, Justin Lin is also producing the film alongside Hutch Parker and Asad Qizilbash, keeping the high-profile sci-fi action film well on track for its 2027 debut.