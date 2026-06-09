Rihanna, Blackpink Jennie send fans wild with unexpected concert moment

Rihanna has fans buzzing with excitement and adoration after sharing a special moment with Blackpink star Jennie.

On Sunday, June 7, Rihanna’s longtime partner A$AP Rocky closed out the 2026 Governors Ball Music Festival with an explosive, militantly themed headlining set at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York.

During the live gig, the mother of three and the K-pop sensation exchange a sweet hug, sending their admirers into an absolute frenzy.

A fan-captured video is circulating over social media featuring the sweet exchange.

A shaky crowd clip from Governors Ball shows the Diamonds hitmaker smiling and hugging the Korean singer and rapper in a VIP area during A$AP Rocky's nighttime set.

The moment documents a casual crossover between the R&B/hip-hop star and the K-pop idol as reactions include fans calling it wholesome and iconic.

One gushed, “that's actually so pure. two queens showing love, love to see it.”

A second admired, writing, “Rihanna and Jennie at the same festival moment. the pop world is converging on these two.”

A third added, “Rihanna and Jennie sharing a moment during A$AP Rocky’s set is officially the highlight of Gov Ball 2026. Manifesting a collab immediately.”