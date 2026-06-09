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Peter Phillips makes sweet gesture for Harry, Meghan amid ‘rift' reports

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive reminder of special occasion from Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling wedding
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 09, 2026

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be part of the royal fold, but their memories cannot be completely erased especially of major family events.

The royals had all gathered for the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling on Saturday at the All Saints Church in Kemble, Cirencester. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited but there was a nod hidden in the ceremony for them.

Harry and Meghan were married eight years ago for their nuptials at St George’s Chapel. Meghan was first seen as a bride, accompanied by her mother Doria Ragland, in a limited-edition Rolls-Royce being driven to the venue.

Peter Phillips makes sweet gesture for Harry, Meghan amid ‘rift reports

Years later, Peter and Harriet chose the same vehicle as a married couple, driving off. They also shared a sweet kiss in the backseat, leaving fans in awe.

The vehicle has plenty of history as it was ordered as a personal car for the late Queen Elizabeth II when she was still a princess and was delivered to her and Prince Philip in July 1950.

The revelation comes amid reports that the Peter and Harry haven’t spoken in the last few years.

Royal experts said that it “sort of has been a natural cooling off” which was also one of the reasons why Harry was not invited – and the glaring one being to avoid a William-Harry face-off.

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