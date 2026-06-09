Niall Horan drops music video for new ‘favourite’ song

Niall Horan just made things a whole lot better for his fans.

The former One Direction star dropped a music video of one of his "favourite" tracks.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Slow Hands hitmaker announced he had officially released the visuals of Better Man.

“Better man is one of my favourite songs i’ve ever written,” he captioned the video. “So glad i got to record this performance video for @vevo.”

While the Irish musician has made no secret of his affection for the track, his fans are just as captivated.

His admirers have fallen for it just as hard, embracing and celebrating the song wholeheartedly.

One fan gushed over the recently released song, writing, "Better Man might be the most beautiful song i’ve ever heard.”

Another penned, “This is my favorite song of dinner party album it’s so beautiful.”

A third praised the singer and his songwriting talent, “Not all men have those kinds of thoughts [emotional emoji] It’s a very profound song [bandaged heart emoji] You’re definitely our lover boy.”

For the unversed, Better Man is an emotionally raw pop ballad by, released on 4 June as the fifth track on Niall’s third studio album, Dinner Party.

He has previously stated on TikTok and during his London album launch party that it is his favourite song he has ever written.