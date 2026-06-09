Ariana Grande ‘crying’ amid Ethan Slater breakup news

Ariana Grande became emotional after her latest song, Hate That I Made You Love Me, reached a new milestone amid ongoing speculation surrounding her split from Ethan Slater.

A week after the former Disney and Nickelodeon star dropped her new single from her upcoming album, Petal, she scored her 10th number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100 Hate That I Made You Love Me.

Shortly after she celebrated the new achievement on her official social media accounts.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, June 8, the 7 Rings hitmaker began her thank you note, writing, “crying……..”

“Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for my tenth number one ! ! ! i simply cannot believe those words,” she continued. “I feel like the most grateful human being alive everyday to be able to do what i love, to be able to share it with fans as loving as mine, and to do it with collaborators as spectacular and kind as @ilya_music and max.”

The Bang Bang chart-topper gushed over her collaborators, “The fierce love and support that you all show is still and will always be unfathomable to me.”

“Please just know that there isn’t a day that goes by where i don’t feel it and that it is something that i will never, ever take for granted,” she expressed deep gratitude to her fans. “I love you and thank you for showing this record such love. happy tenth number one. i cannot wait to sing it for you all tomorrow again and then for the rest of my life.”

For the unversed, Grande released Hate That I Made You Love Me on May 29.

It serves as the lead single from her upcoming eighth studio album, Petal.

Following the song's audio release, she debuted the official, horror-inspired music video, directed by Christian Breslauer and co-starring Justin Long, on June 1.

Notably, the pop singer's celebratory "crying" post came amid reports of her breakup began to swirl over internet.

According to TMZ, Grande and her Wicked co-star quietly ended their relationship a few months ago after nearly three years of dating.

Sources close to the former couple told the news outlets that the split is amicable and the two still remain friends and are very supportive of one another.