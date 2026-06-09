Sarah Ferguson ‘reacts' to latest nightmare as staffers drop bombshell

Sarah Ferguson has continued to stay in hiding, even as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie appeared with the royals, securing their position.

Meanwhile, the shamed Fergie is having to deal with new set of revelations from her former staffers, which has possibly cost her the chance of a royal deal with King Charles.

According to Andrew Lownie, the historian who wrote an extensive book on the rise and fall of the Yorks, cited sources that claim working for Fergie was “absolutely chaotic”. The author told Page Six that the morale of the staff was terrible, with many found weeping in the bathrooms and quitting before day end.

Now, sources reveal that Sarah is “furious and insisting the stories are unfair”. People around her can see that Fergie is “panicked” as she is in a “very vulnerable position”.

“She’s denying it up and down and saying there’s no way anyone has anything legitimate on her because but it's Sarah's worst nightmare because by all accounts,” an insider told Closer.

“She’s always been able to charm her way through a crisis but this is her worst nightmare. What has come out so far is very unfavourable to her, but the threat of what’s to come is hanging over her like a shadow.”

Reports previously claimed that Fergie was trying to strike a deal with King Charles to put her on a pension, and in exchange she would keep her mouth shut.

Although, it seems that Fergie cannot help stop the allegations, which somehow would discredit her if she were to reveal royal secrets.