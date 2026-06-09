Jacob Elordi sparks debate with ‘bizarre’ fan encounter caught on camera

Jacob Elordi has found himself at the center of a heated online debate.

The Euphoria star sparked mixed reactions after a clip of him with a selfie-seeking admirer went viral.

In the video, a man filming himself approaches the 28-year-old Australian hunk on the street and touches him, asking for a selfie.

The Saltburn actor quickly turns around and responds, "Please don't touch me, bro," a remark that has since divided social media users.

As the post spread across social media, users quickly took sides, with some praising the celebrity for calmly enforcing his personal space and others criticizing what they viewed as an unnecessarily cold reaction.

Was Jacob rude or setting boundaries? Many defended the Wuthering Heights actor's right to protect his personal space, with one writing, “I also don't like being touched without consent. I don't understand the difficulty some people have in speaking without touching others.”

Another commented, “And is he wrong? Where did he allow a STRANGER to touch him? Invading his space too.”

A third added, “this is bizarre!! Why protecting himself is such an issue.”

Some argued that his response came across as dismissive. One noted, “This kind of attitude from a famous person is so ridiculous, they don't deserve the fans they have.”

Another wrote, “What's the need for that? The guy just TOUCHED his back just to take the photo.”