Timothée Chalamet channels evil ‘Despicable Me’ character at NBA Finals

Timothee Chalamet sported a Vector-esque look at NBA Finals Game 3.

On Monday night, June 8, the Oscar nominee was in attendance at Game 3 of the finals alongside several other Hollywood stars.

The die-hard Knicks fan was spotted sitting in the electric "Celebrity Row" at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks hosted the San Antonio Spurs.

The Marty Supreme hero didn’t bring the star power alone, Fat Joe, Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, Jay-Z, Derek Jeter and more celebrities made it to the game.

However, the Dune star commanded attention with his attire. He appeared to be channeling Vector, thanks to his all-orange outfit.

The evil character (whose real name is Victor Perkins) from the Minions universe is one of the main supervillain antagonists in the Despicable Me series.

Voiced by Jason Segel, he serves as Gru's arrogant and highly intelligent arch-rival.

Chalamet, 30, wore a head-to-toe, monochromatic bright orange tracksuit, designed to match the New York Knicks colors.

His look featured a custom, one-of-a-kind Chrome Hearts oval cross belt in Knicks blue and orange. He also accessorized with a diamond "good luck charm" necklace.

Sitting right next to Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, Chalamet was incredibly high-energy throughout the night.

Cameras caught him jumping, cheering passionately, and talking with director Josh Safdie.