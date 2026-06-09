Demi Moore drops bombshell claim in Rumer Willis custody battle

Demi Moore has entered the chat – and it’s not the quiet kind of entrance.

The Hollywood star has reportedly made a striking legal declaration in the ongoing custody battle involving her daughter Rumer Willis and ex-partner Derek Richard Thomas, adding a fresh layer of tension to an already heated situation over their three-year-old daughter, Louetta.

According to court details, Demi alleges she witnessed troubling behavior from Derek during Louetta’s home birth – an experience that was supposed to be one of the family’s most joyful moments.

Demi alleged, “[Thomas] had no consideration to Rumer, the baby, the process or anyone else for that matter. He essentially ruined what should've been one of the happiest moments of [Rumer's] life.”

The claim has quickly become one of the most talked-about parts of the case, shifting attention from a private custody dispute into full-on Hollywood courtroom drama.

Insiders say Demi has now fully stepped into what they are calling “mamma bear mode,” backing Rumer as the legal fight intensifies.

The situation, however, is reportedly taking an emotional toll on both mother and daughter as the case continues to escalate.

On the other side, Derek Richard Thomas denied the allegations in his own filing, insisting their relationship breakdown has been misrepresented and rejecting claims of violence or intimidation.

As one source put it, the battle is not just legal anymore – it’s personal, emotional, and getting messier by the day.

For now, the only certainty is that custody fight is far from cooling down, and with Demi Moore now firmly in the courtroom narrative, the stakes feel even higher than before.