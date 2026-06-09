Keith Urban turns to retail therapy after Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban’s friends are reportedly doing that thing friends do best after a breakup story drops – watching closely and quietly going, “Are you okay though?”

Months after finalising his divorce from Nicole Kidman in January, the country superstar is said to be navigating his new single life with a mix of nerves, retail therapy, and what can only be described as a very committed self-care era.

According to insiders, the Somebody Like You singer appeared noticeably uneasy during his first major public outing post-split at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

"He knew he was going to be facing off the press for the first time since the divorce and he didn't look comfortable at all," said the insider.

And apparently, the post-divorce reset did not stop at red carpets.

Sources claim Urban has been leaning into spa days, grooming upgrades, and a level of personal maintenance that would make a luxury skincare brand blush.

Think massages, hair highlights, manicures, facials – the full “new chapter, new me” package.

"He just dropped a small fortune… to get ready for his tour and all the promo," they said.

On top of that, Urban has reportedly invested heavily in Nashville’s The Tracking Room Studio, which he has restored and rebranded as The Sound, adding a serious business move to his personal reinvention era.

While some see it as a glow-up, others close to him are apparently a bit more cautious about the pace of it all.

For now, Keith Urban seems to be doing what many people do after major life changes – staying busy, spending a little, and trying to figure out what the “new normal” actually looks like.