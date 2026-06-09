Katy Perry announces exciting news after Justin Trudeau red carpet debut

Katy Perry excited fans with the official announcement of her upcoming concert documentary.

Shortly after the Fireworks singer made her red carpet debut as a couple with Justin Trudeau, she shared the news online.

Taking to her official Instagram on Monday, June 9, the Roar songstress unveiled the official promotional movie poster of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris.

The upper-left corner features an assertive three-line tagline, "THEY SAID I COULDN'T. I DID IT. AND I FILMED IT."

She captioned the carousel, “THE LIFETIMES TOUR: LIVE FROM PARIS coming to the BIGGEST screens near you late summer [popcorn and clapper board emoji].”

Another photo in the post shows the pop star posing at a movie theater concession stand, smiling directly at the camera.

Dressed in a playful, short-sleeved vintage-style dress Perry is holding out two containers overflowing with fresh popcorn.

To her bottom right sits a multi-tiered display stand loaded with assorted brightly colored candies, gummy sweets, and a base level piled high with loose popcorn.

Her latest social media post came shortly after the couple had officially made their red carpet debut, walking hand in hand at the Tribeca Festival in New York City.

The appearance took place at the world premiere of her new concert documentary, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris.

The high-profile romance between the 41-year-old pop star and the 54-year-old statesman has progressed through several major milestones including First Public Outing in October 2025, going Instagram Official in December and now the red carpet appearance.