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Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli react to Harry Styles 'Off-Campus' reference

One Direction alum Harry Styles recently mentioned 'Off-Campus' during his Amsterdam concert
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 09, 2026

Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli react to Harry Styles &apos;Off-Campus&apos; reference
Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli react to Harry Styles ‘Off-Campus’ reference

The main star cast of Off-Campus broke silence after former One Direction singer Harry Styles talked about the series in one of his concerts.

On Thursday, June 4, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker interacted with a fan during a show at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands as part of the Together, Together 2026 tour.

At one point, the As It was singer responded to one concertgoer mentioning crushes and referenced Off-Campus (specifically Garrett) and his drummer Pauli Lovejoy being a big fan.

The brief moment was enough to send the popular Prime Video series’ fans wild and prompted a reaction from the cast as well.

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli, who got featured as Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham, respectively, in Elle Kennedy's hockey romance novels, took to their Instagram Stories to respond to the hype.

Ella reposted Harry’s video and gave a one word reaction, “Awesome.”

Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli react to Harry Styles Off-Campus reference

Garrett, meanwhile, tagged the Golden singer and added, “nailed it” with a blooming heart and sparkle emoji.

For the unversed, Off-Campus’ main character, Hannah Wells, is a huge fan of Harry and his former band One Direction in the series.

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