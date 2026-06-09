Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton expecting a baby?

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are making headlines after a viral social media post claimed that they are expecting a baby together.

The rumour spread online in no time after a post claimed that Kim announced she is pregnant with Lewis's child.

The post also said the couple are planning to get married and raise their child together.

As the story got more attention, many people believed it and started sharing congratulations.

When one person questioned if the news is true, the account behind the post replied, “Yes it’s real. I’m so happy for them.”

But the claims are false.

Kim has not announced a pregnancy and there has been no official statement from either her or Hamilton about expecting a baby.

However, the supposed Instagram post which was about their pregnancy rumour was not real.

The gossip seems to have picked up because the reality star and the F1 icon have recently become more open about their relationship.

Earlier this month, Kim shared photos on Instagram that included the Lewis as well.

She was also seen supporting him at the Monaco Grand Prix, where the couple appeared comfortable and happy together.

Their relationship first became public in early 2026, although they known each other for years before that.

For now, fans may be excited about the couple, but there is no baby announcement.

The viral post was simply another internet rumour that got people talking and buzzing.